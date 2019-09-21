Pindi admin focuses on dengue elimination

Rawalpindi : Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar has said that the administration is focusing on elimination of dengue and stringent measures are being adopted to ensure satisfactory surveillance in Rawalpindi district especially the most affected areas where dengue patients had been reported.

He stated this during visit of Gulzar-e-Quaid on Friday. Addl. DC (Hqr) Saima Younis, CEO District Health Authority Dr. Suhail Ahmed Ch., other officers of administration and Health department were present on the occasion.

DC Rawalpindi visited different houses and himself inspected the compliance of SoPs issued by Provincial Government to combat dengue. He also inspected the roof tops and water reservoirs and questioned about administering IRS in the areas where dengue cases had been reported.

Sardar Saif Ullah Khan Dogar said that indoor and outdoor surveillance should be carried out without any delay. Similarly, immediate case respond would also be ensured in the concerned area after reporting of any dengue case. DC questioned inhabitants of Gulzar-e-Quaid area about the regular surveillance and follow ups of sanitary patrols and survey teams of allied departments to check into dengue activities. He said that officers of administration are fully engaged for the task and anti-dengue activities were being reviewed on daily basis. ADC (Hqr) Saima Younis briefed DC about the latest position of dengue surveillance and also pointed out feedback of citizens regarding dengue control measures.