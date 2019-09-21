No official to be granted leave due to dengue epidemic

Rawalpindi : According to an order issued by the Office of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi here on Friday, no officer or official in the district would be granted leave till further orders.

In view of the Health Emergency declared by the competent authorities due to dengue epidemic in the district, no officer or official will proceed on leave till further orders, says the order.

It is pertinent to mention here that a number of measures are being taken by almost all concerned government authorities including health ministry, local politicians and the city district government though the spread of dengue fever is continuing to haunt population in the district.

Well over 3000 confirmed cases of dengue fever have so far been reported only at the three teaching hospitals in town while the number of unregistered cases, the patients who are confirmed positive at private laboratories and healthcare setups are not being documented.

It is also important to mention here that no ideal measures are being taken in a number of localities in town in the field for larvae identification and elimination of adult mosquitoes, aedes aegypti, the mosquito that cause dengue fever instead much attention is being given to monitor treatment facilities at the allied hospitals including Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

On Thursday, the Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid visited HFH while Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab CaptAIN (r) Usman visited BBH to review arrangements at the hospital for treatment of dengue fever patients.

A number of health experts are of the view that by giving much attention to curative arrangements would only facilitate patients but would not help controlling the spread of the infection that is the most important thing to avoid losses.

The experts say that it is time to put all out efforts to eliminate larvae and adult mosquitoes from within and outside homes and for that purpose, the authorities must run effective awareness campaigns and carry out field activities more effectively.