Khursheed’s arrest flayed

LAHORE: The PPP Punjab Executive Committee which met with Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira in the chair condemned the PTI government over the arrest of senior party leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

The meeting flayed the present government, saying it was victimising its political opponents. The PPP leaders held the view that the rulers couldn’t blackmail the PPP as arrests and hardships were nothing new to it. The meeting also chalked out a strategy to discuss the upcoming visit of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Punjab. Meanwhile, fateha was also offered for Mir Murtaza Bhutto, son of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.