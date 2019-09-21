Unity of Ummah Day observed

LAHORE:On call of Pakistan Ulema Council "Unity of Ummah Day" was observed here Friday to express solidarity with oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine and to condemn drone strikes at oil sites in Saudi Arabia.

Protest demonstrations were staged all over the country and Pakistan Ulema Council leadership addressed rallies and Friday congregations and highlighted situation of oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians. Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi led a protest rally in Lahore.

Addressing the rally, Ashrafi stated that people of Kashmir and Palestine were facing worst human crisis. Kashmiris facing blockade since last 46 days adding that ongoing drone strikes at oil fields in Saudi Arabia would be considered as attack at Muslim Ummah.

He also said that Muslim Ummah facing three major challenges of Kashmir, Palestine and drone strikes at Harmain Al Sharifain. Muslim world has to demonstrate unity to contain these three major challenges, said Tahir Ashrafi, adding that drone strikes at oil sites of Saudi Arabia would sabotage the regional and world peace. People of Pakistan expressed solidarity with oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine by observing Unity of Ummah Day and also assured Saudi Arabia that people of Pakistan are united for defence and security of Saudi Arabia. The entire Muslim Ummah is united to take any stand for defence and security of Harmain Al Sharifain and staying committed with leadership of Saudi Arabia.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also addressed Unity of Ummah Conference at Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore. Amidst this critical juncture, Prime Minister Imran khan made a right decision to visit Saudi Arabia. PM Imran Khan at this critical juncture has assured Saudi Arabia that Pakistan would take every step for defence and security of Harmain Al Sharifain. Tahir Ashrafi also pointed out that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Premier Binyamin Netanyahu wreaked havoc with world peace. Muslim Ummah will not tolerate brutality of Indian and Israeli government at oppressed people of Kashmir and Palestine.