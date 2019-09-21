close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
September 21, 2019

Hearing of suit against Meesha adjourned

Lahore

 
September 21, 2019

LAHORE: A sessions court on Friday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi till Sept 21.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the proceedings wherein Ali Zafar was cross-examined on a second day. The actor-cum-singer stated that he was defamed through four social media accounts and it was the reason he approached the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

To a question by defence council, Ali Zafar submitted that he did not have any control over the feelings of his fans. "No fan criticised Meesha Shafi on my directions," he added. The court stopped the defence counsel from asking unnecessary questions from Ali Zafar.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till Sept 21 and directed the defence counsel to continue cross-examination on the next date of hearing. Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002, after being accused of harassment.

