Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions with chances of rain for the next 24 hours. MET officials said that a westerly wave was affecting the upper parts of the country and was likely to persist till Saturday.

Seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan. They predicted that rain/wind thunderstorm was expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions and Kashmir. Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.

On Friday, rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Sialkot (A/P 35, city 10mm), Chakwal, 34, Joharabad, 16, Islamabad (Bokra 34, Saidpur 18, A/P 7, Z/P 3), Murree 7, Mangla 4, Rawalpindi, Sargodha 1, Muzaffarabad (A/P 48, city 35), Rawalakot, 10, Kotli, 2, Garidupatta, 1, Kakul, 25, Saidu Sharif, 3, Dir, Malamjabba and Bannu, 1. Highest temperature was recorded in Shaheed Benazirabad where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 33.5°C and lowest was 24.1°C.