Requisition for recruitment of 2,000 medical officers forwarded to PPSC

LAHORE: On the directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Punjab Health Department has forwarded the requisition for the additional recruitment of 2,000 medical officers (MOs) in grade 17 to Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) half of these will be female doctors.

In this regard, Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday said in a statement that youths were being given jobs at a large scale without any illegal gratification/recommendations for the first time in the history of the province. She said that provision of round-the-clock best treatment facilities to the patients would be ensured by recruiting doctors in all government hospitals.

The minister said that recruitment of all medical officers would be made on 100 percent merit. “Prime Minister Imran Khan is working for bringing a real change in the country and uplift of the lifestyle of the common man because the PTI government believes in public service and not making hollow claims,” she concluded.

population: In the wake of increasing population and the problems rooting out of it, Planning & Development Board has decided to rename "Multi-Sectoral Nutrition" programme as "Multi-Sectoral Nutrition & Population Centre".

Population Welfare Minister Col (r) Hashim Dogar met with Planning & Development Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani in connection with broadening and strengthening the scope of multi-sectoral nutrition and population centre. Several issues related to population and the role of different other sectors in this regard were discussed in the meeting.

It was decided to form a steering committee headed by Population Welfare Minister. Population Welfare Secretary Hassan Iqbal and members from other departments, including Social Welfare, Health, Education, Women Development and others would also be included in the committee, while the notification will be issued later.

Talking on the occasion, population minister said that malnutrition and population issues had become pressing problems for the province of Punjab. High growth rate is the mother of all problems as it is directly related to high maternal and infant mortality, illness, poverty, illiteracy and other various problems.

He said that this high burden of population significantly translates into greater challenges for the government in providing adequate services for every individual. The steering committee would review the steps taken with regard to population control and population management and will provide advisory services, the minister added.

Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani said that like nutrition, population is also a multi-sectoral issue and everyone would have to play needed role. Education department will also have to step forward to educate people about this problem, he added.