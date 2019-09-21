Modi’s fanaticism a threat to peace: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Almighty Allah created this universe for peace, harmony and tranquility but it is a tragedy that human beings have long forgotten this divine message.

In a message issued here Friday, the chief minister said that global peace was in danger due to the fanatic approach. The people living in Held Kashmir, Palestine and other areas of the world are longing for peace, he said. The core issue of Kashmir has become a threat to regional peace due to the stubbornness of the Indian government as the Modi government has devastated peace in Held Kashmir through a policy of barbarity and cruelty. He said that the international community should take practical steps to stop human rights violations in Held Kashmir.

The fanatic approach of Narendra Modi has threatened the whole region, he said and added that poverty, injustice, ignorance and aggressive designs were stumbling blocks in the establishment of peace.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan is a peace-loving country and Pakistanis are well aware of the importance of peace because it is directly linked with development and prosperity. Pakistan is heralding the efforts of maintaining peace and harmony and the country is more peaceful and secure today, he said. Those who sacrificed their lives for promoting peace in the country were the heroes of the whole nation. Today, there is a need to promote public awareness about the importance of peace in the world, he concluded.

APP adds: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Aslam Iqbal has said the fire ignited by India in Occupied Kashmir will spread to all the states and union territories of India.

Addressing a protest procession of the journalist community outside the Punjab Assembly here on Friday, he said that the inhuman and cruel treatment of Indian minorities would put India on fire.

The Modi government is following a brute policy of torture and genocide of Kashmiris along with continued curfew, but it cannot stop Kashmiris from securing their right to self-determination.

By the grace of Allah Almighty, Occupied Kashmir will soon be liberated and India, he added. The information minister thanked the journalists for arranging the protest demonstration to express solidarity with Kashmiris on the call of the journalist community of Occupied Kashmir and said that hearts of Pakistani people beat in unison with their Kashmiri brethren and the whole Pakistani nation was firmly standing with Kashmiris.

The Narendra Modi government has gone to every extent in Occupied Kashmir, he added. The minister said that Indian government violated and usurped the rights of all minorities and the day was not far when everyone in India will take to streets for their rights.

He said that India would have to face the consequences of its brutality, committed by it in Occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan will fully highlight the Kashmir issue during his address to the UN General Assembly on Sept 27 as the ambassador of Kashmiri people, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will expose the wicked Indian face before the world. “Our political ideologies may be different but all the political parties are on one page on the core issue of Kashmir, the minister added.

He pledged support to the efforts of journalists to build a monument of martyrs of Kashmir near Faisal Chowk.