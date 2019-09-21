Ulema asked to raise awareness about peace

KHAR: Pakistan Army Sector Commander North Brigade, Brigadier Ghulam Muhammad Malik, on Friday asked the religious scholars to play a role in raising awareness among masses about peace.

“Peace has been restored in Bajaur. It is our shared responsibility to maintain this peace as anti-state elements are trying to disrupt this peace,” said the official while speaking at an ulema convention at the Bajaur Scouts Headquarters.

Bajaur Scouts Commandant, Colonel Rehman Qadir, Bajaur Press Club President Hasbanullah Khan, religious scholars including Maulana Zakirullah, Maulana Muhamamd Laiq, Maulana Waheed Gul, Mufti Ihsanul Haq, Mufti Hanifullah, Maulana Ahmad Noor, Maulana Sahibul Haq, Maulana Ihsanul Haq, Maulana Idrees, Maulana Abdur Rasheed and several others were present on the occasion.

Brigadier Ghulam Muhammad Malik said the elements opposed to Islam were trying to defame Masajid and Madaris (seminaries). He asked ulema to keep an eye on such elements and utilize their capabilities for the safety and integrity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, ulema said they were ready for offering every sacrifice for the motherland. They welcomed the holding of the convention in Bajaur.