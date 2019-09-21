JI leader questions Imran’s statement

BATKHELA: Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) provincial chief Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan on Friday questioned Prime minister Imran Khan’s statement about not crossing the Line of Control. “The innocent people are being killed in occupied Kashmir. And instead of giving a proper roadmap, the government is organizing rallies,” he told a press conference here. The JI leader said the over 0.9 million Indian forces had been deployed to suppress the people in occupied Kashmir. “This government has failed to raise the issue properly,” he added. Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan questioned the economic policies of the government and termed the accountability process in the country as one-sided.