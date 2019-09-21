close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
MPhil thesis defended

September 21, 2019

Scholar Ajmal Shah Garwaki Friday successfully defended his MPhil thesis in Zoology Department at the Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) under supervision of Dr Farmanullah. He defended his MPhil thesis entitled “Genetic analysis of hereditary albinism patients from district Tank”. Co-supervisor Dr Saadullah, faculty members and students participated in the event.

