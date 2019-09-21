MPhil thesis defended

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Scholar Ajmal Shah Garwaki Friday successfully defended his MPhil thesis in Zoology Department at the Kohat University of Science and Technology (KUST) under supervision of Dr Farmanullah. He defended his MPhil thesis entitled “Genetic analysis of hereditary albinism patients from district Tank”. Co-supervisor Dr Saadullah, faculty members and students participated in the event.
