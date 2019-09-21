close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
September 21, 2019

Police say probe launched into 2 bodies recovery

Peshawar

 
September 21, 2019

Police have recovered the bodies of a girl student of a dental college and an engineer who died mysteriously inside a house in New City Home on Friday.

An official said that the police recovered the bodies of a young man, identified as engineer Shehryar, and a girl student of a local dental college from a house in the township.

The cops of Chamkani Police Station, the official said, had started investigation into the incident.

