English medium

There are some serious discrepancies in our education system that should be addressed. At the undergraduate level in Pakistani universities, the course books being referred for academic study are mostly in English and written by foreign writers. The same standard of books are taught to undergraduate students at universities in Western countries. However, here students with rudimentary knowledge of the English language are supposed to follow them.

English as a subject – mostly covering syntax – is generally taught in the initial semesters at the undergraduate level across Pakistani universities. However our education system hardly fosters the English subject. This can be seen in the medical, engineering etc, where students are told to focus only on their core subjects and study English subject as a minor. There is a need to make students aware, right from their beginning of their education, of the importance of understanding the international medium of communication.

Riaz Mahar

Sukkur