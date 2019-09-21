close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

Oriental Sports beat Al Taj Sports

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2019

KARACHI: Oriental Sports beat Al Taj Sports by four wickets in KCCA Zone VII T20 League Cricket Tournament at Nazimabad Gymkhana Annu Bhai Park here the other day.

It was Oriental Sports’ second consecutive win. Al Taj Sports were dismissed for just 134 in 19 overs. Abdul Wahid scored fighting 45 off 31 balls with five boundaries. Shahzad Ahmed contributed 22.

Off spinner M Wqas grabbed three wickets for 20, while Zakir Ullah took two wickets for 30. Oriental Sports reached the target in 17 overs for the loss of six wickets. M Faisal scored a brilliant half century. Shahzad Ahmed took 2-27.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports