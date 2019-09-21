Oriental Sports beat Al Taj Sports

KARACHI: Oriental Sports beat Al Taj Sports by four wickets in KCCA Zone VII T20 League Cricket Tournament at Nazimabad Gymkhana Annu Bhai Park here the other day.

It was Oriental Sports’ second consecutive win. Al Taj Sports were dismissed for just 134 in 19 overs. Abdul Wahid scored fighting 45 off 31 balls with five boundaries. Shahzad Ahmed contributed 22.

Off spinner M Wqas grabbed three wickets for 20, while Zakir Ullah took two wickets for 30. Oriental Sports reached the target in 17 overs for the loss of six wickets. M Faisal scored a brilliant half century. Shahzad Ahmed took 2-27.