Aussie Michel wins US Mid-Amateur, earns US Open berth

LOS ANGELES, California: Australia’s Lukas Michel became the first international golfer to win the US Mid-Amateur Championship, rallying twice from 3-down deficits to beat American Joseph Deraney in Thursday’s 36-hole final.

By winning the 39th playing of this national championship for players 25 years of age and older, Michel earned an exemption into the 2020 US Open Championship at Winged Foot scheduled for June 18-21.

The 25-year-old is the second Australian to claim a USGA title in 2019, joining US Women’s Amateur champion Gabriela Ruffels. “Being the first international to win, I mean, it’s a massive thing,” Michel said. Michel’s putter was key to the victory at Colorado Golf Club.

It was the flat stick that carried him to the championship. He grabbed his first lead since the second hole on the par-five 33rd, converting a challenging 12-foot birdie. One hole later, he lagged a 30-foot eagle putt from the fringe to 18 inches for what turned into a winning birdie when Deraney failed to make his 12-footer.