Commissioner, other high officials discuss SL matches arrangements

KARACHI: Preliminary arrangements for the one-day series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka to be held here at the National Stadium later this month have been finalised.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani reviewed the arrangements at National Stadium on Friday in a meeting attended by the Deputy Commissioner East Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, DIG East Amir Farooqi, PCB representative and NSK General Manager Arshad Khan, senior officials of Pakistan Rangers and senior officials of civic agencies.

According to a press release issued by Commissioner office, it was decided that foolproof security arrangement would be made.

The Commissioner said that special measures are being taken to make the matches safe, successful and memorable. “The surroundings of the National Stadium, roads and intersections of the metropolis will be decorated,” Shalwani said.

He said Karachi has been declared a cricket city and hopefully the city is going to have more cricket in the city. He said the recent matches of PSL and now the one day series with Sri Lanka would tell the world that Karachi loves cricket.

The meeting was informed that special parking arrangements were being made for which spaces have been identified. Deputy Commissioner Siddiqui said that shuttle service would be operated for the fans coming to the stadium to witness the matches. It was also decided that the images of cricket heroes will be displayed in different parts of the city.