Sat Sep 21, 2019
AFP
September 21, 2019

Romanian ex-president ‘worked with communist secret police’: court

World

AFP
September 21, 2019

BUCHAREST: Former Romanian president Traian Basescu was found on Friday by a court in Bucharest to have collaborated with the feared communist-era Securitate secret police. The Court of Appeal said it had found that "the defendant, Traian Basescu, was a collaborator of the Securitate" in a case based on documents dating back to his time as a student at the Marine Institute in the southeastern city of Constanta. Basescu, 67, served two terms as president from 2004 until 2014, and in May of this year was elected as a member of the European Parliament. He said on Friday that he would appeal against the decision at the Supreme Court.

