Austria’s oldest Holocaust survivor dies at 106

VIENNA: The oldest Austrian Holocaust survivor, who lived through four concentration camps, has died at the age of 106, Vienna’s Jewish Community organisation (IKG) said on Friday.

Marko Feingold, who survived Auschwitz, in Nazi-occupied Poland and three German concentration camps, died in the city of Salzburg on Thursday after a lung infection, Austrian news agency APA reported.

Despite his advanced age, Feingold had remained active in speaking out against the Holocaust, taking part in numerous conferences and events for schoolchildren. "I must have spoken to around half a million people all in all," he told AFP in a 2018 interview, adding he swore to himself in Auschwitz that he would tell his story. Born on May 28, 1913, in the Austro-Hungarian empire in what is now Slovakia, Feingold was arrested in Prague and deported to Auschwitz in 1940.

"They said I had three months to live. And in fact after two and a half months I was about to succumb to exhaustion when I managed to get transferred to the Neuengamme camp," he said.

From there, Feingold -- or inmate 11,996 -- was taken to Dachau and then on to Buchenwald, where he survived as a construction worker. Having lost his father and siblings in the camps, he was freed from Buchenwald when it was liberated by American forces in May 1945.