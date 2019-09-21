France’s Catholic child abuse probe flooded with messages

PARIS: A commission set up by the French Catholic Church to investigate allegations of child sex abuse by clerics received about 2,000 messages in its first three months, chairman Jean-Marc Sauve said on Friday.

The independent body, looking into abuse claims dating back to the 1950s, was set up last year in response to a number of scandals that shook the Church in France and worldwide. Composed of 22 legal professionals, doctors, historians, sociologists and theologians, the commission began work in June, when it called for witness statements and set up a telephone hotline. Since then, "we have received 2,000 telephone calls, emails and letters," Sauve told AFP, and 650 people have agreed to fill out a detailed questionnaire.