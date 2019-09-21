Trump threatens to release IS captives at European borders

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to release Islamic State prisoners at European borders if France, Germany and other countries don’t take back their captured nationals.

"I defeated the Caliphate," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. "And now we have thousands of prisoners of war, ISIS fighters," Trump said using one of the acronyms for the Islamic extremist group.

"We’re asking the countries from which they came, from Europe, we’re asking them to take back these prisoners of war," Trump said. "And they can try them, do what they want. "So far, they’ve refused," Trump said, singling out Germany and France.