close
Sat Sep 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 21, 2019

Trump threatens to release IS captives at European borders

World

AFP
September 21, 2019

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump threatened on Friday to release Islamic State prisoners at European borders if France, Germany and other countries don’t take back their captured nationals.

"I defeated the Caliphate," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. "And now we have thousands of prisoners of war, ISIS fighters," Trump said using one of the acronyms for the Islamic extremist group.

"We’re asking the countries from which they came, from Europe, we’re asking them to take back these prisoners of war," Trump said. "And they can try them, do what they want. "So far, they’ve refused," Trump said, singling out Germany and France.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World