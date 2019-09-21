Family of teenage housemaid found hanged at bungalow seeks justice

The family of a housemaid who was found hanged at a bungalow in Karachi’s posh locality last month has claimed that their loved one was murdered.

The police have yet to arrest any of the suspects despite the passage of one and a half months since the incident occurred. A 13-year-old girl identified as Fiza Yasin Solangi was found hanged at a bungalow within the limits of the Ferozabad police station on August 9.

After her death, the occupants of the bungalow claimed that she committed suicide by hanging herself. However, the girl’s family staged a protest against the incident and denied the claim that she had committed suicide. They said she was murdered. The family also approached a court over the incident. Upon which, the Ferozabad police registered an FIR (No. 466/19) on behalf of the family.

The family staged a protest on Friday and demanded the arrest of the suspects over the incident. They said the girl worked at the bungalow for a salary of Rs13,000, and the owner of the bungalow attempted to subject her to rape and killed her upon resistance. He then tried to change the nature of the incident by declaring her death a suicide, they added.

The family also appealed to higher authorities to take notice of the incident and get them justice. “Bungalow owner, Zeeshan, his brother Kashif and a brother-in-law, namely Usman, were behind the incident,” claimed the victim’s father Ghulam Yasin, who hails from Rahim Yar Khan. “They first subjected her to rape and then killed her in a bid avoid their arrests.”

He said that more than one and a half months had been passed, but the police had yet to arrest any of the suspects behind the incident. On the other hand, police said that the suspects nominated in the FIR had got bail from a court; however, police were investigating the case from different angles.

Two electrocuted to death

A man and a woman died of electrocution in separate incidents while two people were killed and another wounded in road mishaps in parts of the city on Friday.

Twenty-five-year-old Gul Sher, son of Roshan, died of electrocution while working at a hotel located near Garam Chashma within the jurisdiction of Manghopir police station. The body was shifted to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital.

Police said the deceased was a labourer and he received electric shocks from a water machine. He was a resident of the same area. Meanwhile, 24-year-old Rukhsana, wife of Tanvir, died after she received electric shocks at her house in Gulshan-e-Ismail, Gulzar-e-Hijri, within the limits of the Sacchal police station. The body was moved to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said she received electric shocks from a washing machine.

Road accidents

Two people were seriously injured when a speedy vehicle hit their motorcycles on the Super Highway within the limits of the Gadap City police station. The injured were rushed to Abbassi Shaheed Hospital where 22-year-old Ejaz, son of Shams, succumbed to his injuries while his companion, Mureed Hashmat, remained admitted to the hospital.

Police said an unidentified driver had hit them and fled the scene. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way. In another road accident, a woman was wounded at the bus stop at Kala Board in Malir within the jurisdiction of the Saudabad police station. She was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where she succumbed to her injuries. She was identified as 35-year-old Seema, a resident of Malir. Police said the accident took place while she was crossing the road.

Rangers arrest seven

The paramilitary force during their targeted operations in different parts of the city has arrested seven suspects, including dacoits. The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said soldiers had conducted raids in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Mobina Town, Korangi, Awami Colony, Baghdadi and Chakiwara areas where they arrested seven suspects, who were identified as Muhammad Waseem Ijaaz, Hamza Idress, Shahzad, Waseem, Abdul Rehman, Bilal and Owais. The suspects were alleged to be involved in conducting aerial firing in different areas to create panic, armed robberies, dacoities and street crime cases.