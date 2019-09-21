District East police arrest 10 suspected robbers in raids

The District East police on Friday claimed to have arrested 10 suspects, allegedly involved in house robberies and street crime, during raids in different parts of the city.

The New Town police arrested five members of a gang comprising 20 members during a raid conducted on a tip-off near the Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Degree College for Women in District East. They used to wear security company uniforms during robberies.

The arrests were disclosed during a press conference held by District East SSP Ghulam Azfar Mahesar at his office on Friday. He said the ring leader, Asif, along with his four companions were roaming in the area on a Suzuki Cultus and a motorcycle with the intent to commit a robbery when the police arrested them and took the vehicle into custody.

He said that the police recovered six snatched and stolen motorcycles, 11 repeaters and three pistols, adding that the suspects used to run a fake security company and deploy security guards at bungalows to loot them.

They were said to be involved in various robberies in posh localities of the city, including Bahadurabad, Defence, Clifton, Darakshan, Ferozabad and Sharfabad.

An anti-street crime force in District East conducted a raid on Nishter Road and arrested two of the eleven members of a gang, including a woman, who belonged to rural Sindh, for being allegedly involved in various street crimes cases. SSP Mahesar said they were looting mobile phones, cash and other valuables from people sitting outside a tea shop when the crime force arrested them. He said that the police recovered 46 mobile phones and two pistols from their possession. During the initial investigation, the suspects told the police that they had been involved in more than 200 criminal cases.

Moreover, the District East police chief said that the Aziz Bhatti police along with an anti-street crime force arrested two suspects, namely Rizwan and Asif, in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area who were said to be involved in criminal activities from the past eight years, and recovered two pistols and valuables that they snatched from a woman in the same area.

During another raid in the Patel Para area, the Jamshed Quarters police arrested a notorious drug peddler, Tanvir alias Choza, and recovered a hand grenade and one kilogramme of hashish from his possession.