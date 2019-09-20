Tug of diplomatic war between Pakistan and India shifts to UN HQ

ISLAMABAD: The tug of diplomatic war between Pakistan and India on annexation of Indian occupied Kashmir (IHK) by India has been shifted to the United Nations headquarters on Hudson River’s bank in New York as the leaders of the two countries have left their respective countries to move new rendezvous. Indian repression in IOK will be highlighted in the summit meeting of the World Body.

The senior diplomats of the two countries have already reached the UN where 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA) summit session has already begun, and it will continue till early next month. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with their delegation, are on their way to New York.

Right now, they are in Saudi Arabia where they are meeting with Saudi leaders, including Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman; strongman of the Kingdom known as MBS. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also on his way to Houston where he will be addressing US-Indian’s gathering before moving towards New York.