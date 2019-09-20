Rulers pursuing ineffective policy on IOK: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Accusing the government of pursuing an ineffective diplomacy on the Kashmir issue, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday said either it was incompetent or it had reached a deal.

Talking to newsmen here, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the government was neither taking the Kashmir issue seriously nor it was interested in improving the economy.

He said the arrest of PPP leader Khursheed Shah on the eve of Kashmir Conference showed the level of seriousness of government about the Kashmir issue.

He said at a time when Kashmiris were looking towards Pakistan, the ministers were accusing that the opposition was not cooperating on the issue.

He asked as to why the government had not blocked India from annexing the IOK when according to PM Khan India was going to do it.

He recalled that it was the opposition which asked the government to include India's aggression and use of cluster bombs in shelling across the LoC in the resolution passed by Parliament otherwise it would have been ignored.

He regretted that instead of maintaining the dignity of Parliament, the government was using the forum as container on the D-Chowk to level allegations against the opposition as a minister did so on the floor of the House on Thursday.

"But the deputy speaker chairing the proceedings after taking dictation from the ministers did not give us the floor to respond," he said.

He said foreign direct investment (FDI) to Pakistan had decreased by 60 percent, budgetary deficit increased to 8.9 percent, while the incumbent government had obtained record loans in one year.