SC acquits terror accused imprisoned for life

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday acquitted an accused imprisoned for life on charges of terrorism by giving him benefit of doubt.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa heard through video link from Peshawar Registry, the appeal of one accused Afzal Malik against his conviction in a terrorism case.

Lawyers as well as public prosecutor argued from Peshawar through video link.

The court after hearing to the arguments acquitted Afzal Malik by giving him benefit of doubt.

As per the case the accused Afzal Malik was arrested in Peshawar in 2013 after the police recovered from his house large quantity of explosive devices as well as hand grenade and suicide jackets.

The trial court as well as learned high court after convicting the acaused awarded him life imprisonment.

During the course of proceedings on Thursday, the court was informed that the police after raiding the house of the accused, recovered explosive devices.

The court was further informed that the accused was belong to a Jihadi organization in Kashmir.

The counsel for the accused however, submitted that the prosecution could not prove that the explosive devices belonged to his client

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa observed that despite the fact that explosive devices were recovered but the prosecution could not prove it which sparks the inefficiency of the concerned authorities.

He noted that after recovering the explosive materials, it was not sealed due to which the case could not not proved. "The government nabbed a high terrorist but due to the inefficiency of the prosecution, he is being released", the CJP remarked, adding that they have to decide the case in accordance with law.

The court further observed that the recovered explosive material was handed over to the Moharar of the concerned police station after 19 days adding that as it was not sealed hence the case could not be proved. Meanwhile the court while giving the benefit of doubt, acquitted the accused.