Arrest of Khursheed unlawful, unethical: Sindh minister

Senior leader of the Pakistan People's Party and Sindh provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that accountability was not a new thing for the PPP.

“The PPP leadership has been facing these tactics for a long time and will not shy away from facing false cases,” he said while talking with the newsmen here on Thursday.

He said the arrest of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah is unlawful and unethical. Syed Khursheed Shah was not running away from NAB but was in Islamabad to attend core committee meeting of the party summoned by the PPP chairman.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that former President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur are being victimised. “Ms. Faryal Talpur was shifted from hospital to prison on the eve of Eid,” he said.