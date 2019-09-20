close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AY
Asim Yasin
September 20, 2019

Arrest of Khursheed unlawful, unethical: Sindh minister

National

AY
Asim Yasin
September 20, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party and Sindh provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that accountability was not a new thing for the PPP.

“The PPP leadership has been facing these tactics for a long time and will not shy away from facing false cases,” he said while talking with the newsmen here on Thursday.

He said the arrest of Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah is unlawful and unethical. Syed Khursheed Shah was not running away from NAB but was in Islamabad to attend core committee meeting of the party summoned by the PPP chairman.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that former President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur are being victimised. “Ms. Faryal Talpur was shifted from hospital to prison on the eve of Eid,” he said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan