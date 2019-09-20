close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
OCC
Our crime correspondent
September 20, 2019

Robber’s ringleader arrested

National

RAWALPINDI: The police have arrested ringleader of robbers’ racket with one of his aides when they hit a public call office (PCO) at Ratta Amral on Tuesday late night, police said.

The owner of the PCO, Ehtasham, narrowly escaped when the robbers opened firing as he tried to snatch gun from the robber, however, he sustained serious injuries but he clutched one of them, consequently, people gathered on the scene and overpowered two of them. Meanwhile, the area police reached the scene and arrested them.

The robbers were identified as Idrees hailing from Gujrat and ringleader of the Idreesi gang active in different areas of the Punjab while the other was Zeeshan, police said adding that both were involved in various cases and wanted to the Punjab police. City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Faisal Rana appreciated performance of the police.

