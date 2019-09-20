AJK president, PM slate world over silence on IOK situation

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan and Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider on Thursday decried what they called the major countries silence on the ongoing Indian massive human right abuses of people in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and called for timely intervention to avert catastrophe in the region.

They observed during separate interaction with the visiting media persons delegation from Turkey here at the Kashmir House. They apprised the visitors of how grim the situation was in Indian Occupied Kashmir, particularly following Indian draconian steps of August 5.

AJK president said that 8 million people in Occupied Kashmir were at the mercy of Indian forces, who would barge in late night to take away youths and disgrace females inside homes. Hospitals were now like graveyards, having no medicines and there was also acute shortage of food items.

He demanded of the Human Rights Council to form a commission of inquiry to look into allegations of trampling of fundamental human rights and planned genocide of Kashmiri Muslims at the hands of Indian security forces. The commission should also visit IOK.

Sardar Masood decried the fact that while several countries had condemned Indian steps inside IOK, governments of many important countries were shy of speaking against India and its forces, deployed in IOK, owing to their political and economic interests.

He pointed out that the Indian forces were even found involved in torching the dwindling food stocks and abducting young Kashmiri boys.

AJK president praised Turkey for always siding with Pakistan and Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq Haider termed Modi a Hitler in the region with same ambitions and policies and said that Indian premier had locked down the occupied valley through a planned conspiracy for the systematic genocide of Kashmiri Muslims.

He was talking to Turkish journalists at Jammu and Kashmir House.

The Prime Minister said that Narendra Modi led Indian BJP government was implementing RSS ideology in the region, which was based on anti-Muslim sentiments. He continued India wanted to change the demographic composition of the disputed territory converting Muslim majority into a minority.Raja Farooq Haider said durable peace in South Asia and the world was deeply linked with the settlement of longstanding Kashmir dispute.

“The Occupied Valley has been turned into a world’s largest prison due to the prolonged curfew. Kashmiri people suffering immensely as the valley continues to remain under strict military lockdown for the 46th consecutive day, today,” he noted.

“Over 100,000 Kashmiris of the valley martyred, 10,000 women became half widows and 10,000 children martyred and over 10,000 are missing. Thousands of women were disgraced and thousands others were deprived of their sights”, he elaborated.

He urged peace loving countries and organisations to come forward and rescue the stranded people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also informed the Turkish journalists that there was complete ban on the Muslim congregations in the held valley. “Eid and Friday prayers and even Ashura processions were banned by the authorities,” he added.

Kashmiris, he noted, are no more frightened to face the death. “They are determined to achieve their ultimate destination which is freedom from the Indian clutches,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, talking on phone to Chairman Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed, the Prime Minister expressed profound gratitude to the European Parliamentarian for debate on Kashmir in EU Parliament and raising voice for the settlement of the longstanding dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiris.