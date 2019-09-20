close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 20, 2019

Meeting at UET reviews project achievements

National

BR
Bureau report
September 20, 2019

PESHAWAR: The fourth steering committee meeting of the United States-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Energy, University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar was held here. UET Vice-Chancellor UET Peshawar, Prof. Dr Iftikhar Hussain, chaired the meeting with officials from USAID, ASU, Higher Education Department and Department of Energy and Power, KP.

The committee reviewed the project progress since its inception in 2013. Dr Najeebullah, Director, USPCAS-E, presented the five years’ progress and achievements report.

The Vice-chancellor appreciated the USPCAS-E UET Peshawar team for completing five years and becoming the first-ever Think Tank and Focal Entity for all energy-related issues in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

