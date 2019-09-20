Govt won’t survive now: Fazl

MUZAFFARABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Thursday said the government has let the nation down and it will not survive now. Addressing the Azadi-e-Kashmir Conference here, the Maulana said the rulers have discouraged the innocent Kashmiris and those who have supported Indian premier Narendra Modi’s election campaign cannot fight Kashmiris’ case. He said that the fake governments could never represent the nation, adding that whatever they could have done they have done and they have sold Kashmir. He said that the ruler of Pakistan is the one who has sold Kashmir. He said that this kind of rulers should have not the courage to stand in front of Kashmiris.

Fazlur Rehman said whatever has been done by the government with the people of erstwhile Fata is the same that has been done by Modi with Kashmiris. He said that these people will also sell Palestine. Fazlur Rehman said that as his party did not recognise the Israeli occupation on Palestine, the same way it did not recognise the Indian occupation on Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiris should be given the right to make decision about their future. Fazlur Rehman said that the person who has sold the Kashmir is not acceptable to his party. He said that the JUI-F will sit with the PML-N and will announce the date of Islamabad march and “we will jointly fight the war of independence against the illegal government and will succeed”.

The JUI-F chief said that he has contested the case of Kashmiris. He said that the freedom struggle of Kashmiris is alive and they are fighting the war of their freedom and workers of the JUI-F are standing shoulder to shoulder with them. He said that such rulers are imposed on Pakistan who did not know what is the Kashmir problem. Fazlur Rehman said the government has nothing to do in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and it was China which helped Pakistan on Kashmir issue.