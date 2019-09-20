AC grants two-day transit remand of Khursheed

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Thursday granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) two-day transit remand of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah.

Khursheed Shah, who was arrested Wednesday by the NAB in a case pertaining to acquiring assets beyond means of income, will be shifted to Sukkur for investigation.

The NAB prosecutor had requested for three-day transit remand. “How much time will it take to fly to Sukkur,” Judge Bashir asked during Thursday’s hearing.

To this, the NAB investigating officer said they will take the PPP stalwart on the first available flight to Sukkur.

The court then granted two-day transit remand of the PPP leader to the NAB.

The PPP leader is accused of allotting to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur. The investigation has been ongoing since August 7 and it was alleged that the PPP leader built bungalow, petrol pump, and hotel in the name of others (benamidars).

NAB Sukkur had summoned Shah through a letter, however, the PPP leader wrote back to the authority, declining to appear before it. On July 31, the NAB had given approval for an inquiry against the senior PPP leader.

After approval of the transit remand was taken to Polyclinic in Islamabad after his health condition deteriorated in the NAB custody.

Khursheed Shah complained of having shortness in breathing, stomach problem and blood pressure. According to hospital sources, a doctors examined Khursheed Shah in cardiac ward and his blood pressure and ECG tests were normal but he had a palpitation issue. The medical board advised to keep Khursheed Shah at hospital for a night for further tests.

After getting the reports of shifting of Khursheed Shah into hospital, senior leaders of the PPP Aitzaz Ahsan, Senator Sherry Rehman Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Dr Nafeesa Shah and family members went to the hospital to inquire after him, but they were not allowed to meet him.