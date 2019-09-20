Arthur to coach Central Stags in NZ

AUCKLAND: Mickey Arth­ur’s first coaching role after his stint in Pakistan will be in New Zealand, with Central Stags for the Super Smash T20 competition.

Arthur, 51, who has coached South Africa and Australia in the past, left his role as Pakistan’s head coach following the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, where Pakistan failed to make it to the semi-final.

He will now take charge of Central Stags, the defending champions in the domestic T20 competition, from 1 December, ahead of their first match against Northern Knights at Napier’s McLean Park on 13 December.

“I am really looking forward to joining up with the team at Central Districts,” Arthur said. “I have always admired New Zealand cricket and to work in the system is going to be very exciting. This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to help the Central Stags defend the title, but also, to contribute to an environment of excellence and enhance the skills of the cricketers.”

During his tenure with South Africa from 2005 to 2010, Arthur helped Proteas achieve the top position in the ICC Test team rankings, saw them beat England in a series for the first time in four decades, and register their maiden series victory in Australia in 2008-09.

He helped Pakistan to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 title and also oversaw the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side retain the top spot in the T20I rankings. Pete de Wet, the Central Districts chief executive, was thrilled to have Arthur on board. “This is a significant day for CD cricket and for the Central Stags,” de Wet said.