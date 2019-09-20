67 former athletes to get stipend

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has sanctioned mon­thly stipend for 67 former athletes and players who brought laurels for Pakistan.

Ten names were added to the list of 57 that was approved last year. On Thursday, the ministry gave the go ahead for the meager Rs5,000 each as monthly stipend for former players or their widows.

“Though the amount is very little, it is an effort to recognise the services of all those athletes/players who brought laurels for Pakistan. The initiative was taken last year and it took a few months to get it approved from all quarters,” a ministry official said. “All the 57 athletes/players will get stipend for the whole past year starting next month as soon as we receive the money.”

The official said depending on available finances the monthly stipend could be increased in future.