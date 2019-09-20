Trump dismisses report of ‘promise’ to foreign leader as ‘fake news’

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has refuted reports that he said “something inappropriate” in a phone call with a foreign leader amid claims the conversation prompted an official in the intelligence community to raise the alarm.

On Wednesday, The Washington Post reported that Mr Trump’s interaction with an unnamed foreign leader included a “promise” that was seen as so troubling that it prompted the intelligence official to file a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community. The report claimed that Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson determined that the complaint was a matter of “urgent concern,” a legal threshold that requires notification of congressional oversight committees. But in a series of tweets on Thursday, Mr Trump denied that he would say “something inappropriate” to a foreign leader in a “heavily populated” phone call.

“Another Fake News story out there - It never ends!”, he tweeted

According to the newspaper, Trump had communications or interactions with at least five foreign leaders in the preceding five weeks, including a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 31.

During that period, Trump also met with the prime minister of Pakistan, the prime minister of the Netherlands and the emir of Qatar and received two letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, it said. Trump has had an uneasy relationship with the US intelligence community since taking office and has frequently been critical of their work.