PPP to stand with govt if Fazl uses religious card in dharna

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has decided in principle to lend its political and moral support to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s Azadi March on Islamabad but if the ‘religious card’ is used in the march then the party will prefer to stay away.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also wanted guarantee from Maulana Fazlur Rehman that no third force will come in the way of the planned march on Islamabad and no harm will be made to democratic system.

Sources in the PPP revealing the inside story of the meeting of the core committee of the PPP that was held on Wednesday evening said Bilawal made it clear that the PPP will lend its support to Maulana Fazlur Rehman only if it is restricted to the people’s issues and political issue but will never support if the “religious card’ used in Dharna to launch a movement like of PNA of 1977 when the government of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was topple using the religious card.

Sources said Bilawal was of the view that if the religious card was used then the PPP will stand with government despite having serious reservations on the government.

After the debate within the core committee of the PPP, Bilawal finalized six point conditions that would be communicated to Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

These condition are protecting constitution and parliamentary form of government, to protect 18th amendment, reforms in accountability process and to have across the board accountability, judicial reforms, complete freedom of press and freedom of expression and opposing any effort to change Chief Election Commissioner by unconstitutional means.

Sources said the PPP Khyber Pukhtoonkhaw members were in support to join the dharana of Maulana Fazalur Rehman.

Son of a close associate of Bilawal was also in support to join the Dhrana arguing that if the party stays away from the opposition protest then the party will suffer the political loss.