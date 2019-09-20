Martyred soldier laid to rest

MULTAN: The funeral prayer of Pakistan Army soldier Ghulam Abbas, who embraced martyrdom on the Line of Control, was held. The martyred soldier was laid to rest here at his ancestral graveyard in Chah Dhoreywala in Sher Shah. Senior military officials attended his funeral. He was laid to rest with full military honours and protocol.

5 more dengue patients: Five more dengue patients had been admitted to Nishtar Hospital on Thursday. Now total numbers dengue patients had reached up to 13 in the district while health authorities have taken stringent measures to prevent dengue spreads. According to dengue focal person Dr Attaur Rehman, during the last 24 hours the hospital had received five new patients identified as M Irfan, 30, Saif, 22, of Lodhran, Ehtisham, 17, of Mian Channu, Muhammad Yusuf, 50, of Lahore and Shakil, 30, of Muzaffargarh.