Sharif family ‘money-laundering’: NAB summons SECP commissioner on 27th

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Thursday directed Commissioner Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Tahir Mehmood to appear before a team on Sept 27 in an ongoing investigation of alleged money-laundering by the Sharif family in Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

It has learnt that NAB has issued a call-up notice to Tahir Mehmood for Sept 27, directing him to appear before the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) of NAB Lahore at 11am, along with record of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

A day earlier, NAB prosecutor had informed the accountability court that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his late wife Kulsoom Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, Maryam Nawaz and others were members of the Board of Directors of Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The NAB prosecutor stated that the sugar mill was established in 1992 with an investment of Rs700 million, out of which Rs400 million was a loan from a bank. Moreover, the prosecutor added that the sugar mill received a loan of $15 million from offshore companies, owned by the Nawaz family. He said both accused are not answering about the said loan. The prosecutor, while sharing progress in investigation, stated that the bureau had written to State Bank of Pakistan for record in this regard. Different transactions of Rs900 million were made in the accounts of Chaudhry Sugar Mills by an unknown person, NAB official claimed.