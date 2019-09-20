Tug of diplomatic war between Pakistan and India shifted to UN HQ

ISLAMABAD: The tug of diplomatic war between Pakistan and India on annexation of Indian occupied Kashmir (IHK) by India has been shifted to the United Nations headquarters on Hudson River’s bank in New York as the leaders of the two countries have left their respective countries to move new rendezvous. Indian repression in IOK will be highlighted in the summit meeting of the World Body.

The senior diplomats of the two countries have already reached the UN where 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA) summit session has already begun, and it will continue till early next month. Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, along with their delegation, are on their way to New York. Right now, they are in Saudi Arabia where they are meeting with Saudi leaders, including Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman; strongman of the Kingdom known as MBS.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also on his way to Houston where he will be addressing US-Indian’s gathering before moving towards New York. US President Donald Trump will also be addressing the Houston gathering where fifty thousand people are expected to turn up. Well placed diplomatic sources told The News here on Thursday that US President Trump, who is very keen on playing a reconciliatory role between Pakistan and India due to the reasons for defusing current tension and later to find an enduring solution to Kashmir dispute, will be meeting prime ministers Imran and Modi separately on Monday. The sources indicated that Trump will try to arrange a meeting between the two prime ministers on the fringes of the World Body meeting. The sources pointed out that India has dispatched heavy contingent of its media for the coverage of the historic event where a former spokesman of Indian External Affairs Ministry Syed Akbaruddin Ahmad is currently permanent representative (PR) of India in the United Nations while Indian mission is having full-fledge media directorate in New York.

Interestingly, scholar-journalist turned diplomat Ambassador Dr Maleeha Lodhi is leading Pakistan’s mission at the UN headquarters, but, incidentally, Pakistan’s mission is without any press office who could go for media handling on the sensitive occasion. Pakistan’s mission Press minister Masood Anwar who relinquished charge on attaining superannuation in October last has not been replaced with any officer.

Dr Lodhi tried to engage Masood Anwar for the UNGA and visit of the prime minister but she wasn’t obliged by the ministry concerned. The sources indicated that Bangladesh Prime Minister Hasina Wajid is also reaching New York on Monday along with a big delegation of media for representing her country in the UNGA where she will raise the issue of Rohingya Muslims of Myanmar, but she will support Modi on the question of Kashmir, the sources said.

The fear has been expressed that Indian media will try to give tough time to Pakistan’s delegation in the corridors of the United Nations. Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal Chaudhry is also in New York to facilitate Pakistan’s delegation.