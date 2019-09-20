Residents continue to suffer as IHK under siege for 46th day

ISLAMABAD/SRINAGAR: People continue to suffer immensely as the Kashmir valley continues to remain under strict military lockdown for the 46th consecutive day, Thursday in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the heavy deployment of Indian troops has created an atmosphere of fear, forcing the people to remain indoors. The continued blockade of the valley has aggravated the situation to an alarming proportion.

The residents confined to their homes are facing difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The shortage of essential commodities like milk, baby food and life-saving medicines is adding to the miseries of the people and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.

All markets, business establishments, shops and educational institutions remain shut while transport is off the road in the valley.

The occupation authorities continue to snap the means of communications including internet and mobile phone services and keep TV channels closed in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu.

The occupation authorities in held Kashmir disallowed the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Syed Ali Geelani from holding a press conference at his residence in Srinagar on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Due to suspension of communications means, Syed Ali Geelani, had invited the media persons through letters. However, when the media men reached his home, Indian policemen deployed there stopped them from getting in and asked them to leave.

Syed Ali Geelani was under continued house arrest since 2010. APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Muzahamat, Bilal Siddiqui, in an exclusive interview, said that situation in occupied Kashmir was extremely grim and people were not safe even in their homes. He said that the people of occupied Kashmir had been engaged in prolonged mass uprisings in 2008, 2010 and 2016. However, he added, this time around they are not being allowed to hold big demonstrations to express their resentment and whenever they are able to assemble they are subjected to pellet firing. The APHC leader appreciated the role being played by Pakistan in highlighting the miseries of the people of occupied Kashmir at the international level. He said the recent Indian actions are nothing short of military oppression.

Meanwhile, normal life remained crippled in Kashmir valley due to restrictions and heavy presence of Indian troops.

Communications links like internet and mobile phone services are still snapped and TV channels closed in Kashmir valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region. The Jammu and Kashmir Mahaz-e-Azadi and Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference in their statements expressed serious concern over the continued restrictions and communication blockade imposed by India in occupied Kashmir. On the other hand, several members of the European Parliament have strongly condemned the Indian government for its continuous obduracy in denying the Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council resolutions. —APP

INP adds: In occupied Kashmir India is even suppressing prayer leaders (Pesh Imams) as it has arrested several clerics and is monitoring mosques sparking concerns of a religious crackdown.

According to Kashmir Media Service Mohammed Ameen, a prayer leader at Jamia Masjid in Awantipora Pulwama, was taken away by Indian police in August before Eidul Azha. It was a dark Eid for her 11-year old daughter Saeed Mutaiba as she returned home from a brief vacation at her grandfather’s house and knew about arrest of her father. She, her mother and her 6-year old brother have repeatedly visited the police station to appeal for his release but to no avail. In June the police arrested a cleric in Kupwara district. In March two imams in Pulwama were arrested. The head of a religious body was denied a passport. Since August 5 policemen in plainclothes are also recording the Jumma sermons, law enforcement officials concede.

On Eid Jamia Masjid and the Hazratbal Shrine two of Kashmir’s most iconic Muslim religious places were shut. Donations made to Baitulmal the charity fund in mosques are being monitored. Police are asking clerics to tell details of relatives. Their bank accounts are being scrutinised, officials say.