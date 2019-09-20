Baldia factory owners record statements with ATC

DUBAI: Arshad Bhaila and Shahid Bhaila — the owners of Ali Enterprises garments factory — have recorded their testimonies with the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Karachi through a video link at the Pakistan Consulate here. It was the longest hearing lasting about 9 hours starting at 9am. Arshad Bhaila reached Dubai from the Europe and Shahid Bhaila from Canada to record their statements.

According to diplomatic sources, the factory owners recorded the same statements, which they had made before the members of Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in the consulate in October 2015.

The JIT report revealed that a well-known party leader had allegedly demanded extortion of Rs200 million through his frontman from the factory owners in August 2012.

After recording the statements and testimonies, the judge sitting in Karachi, crossed-examined the owners in almost a three-hour session.

Moreover, an identification parade was also carried out through the video link where Bhaila brothers identified almost all the accused.

“The statements of the factory owners have completely been recorded and the case would soon reach its logical conclusion,” said the owners of the factory after the hearing.

Around 260 people were killed and dozens injured as a fire ravaged through the Ali Enterprises factory on September 11, 2012.