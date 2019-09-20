No deal with Opposition: Ijaz

QUETTA: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah said Thursday ruled out any deal with the opposition and said that the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will be arrested if he did anything which warranted his arrest. Talking to media persons here, Ijaz Shah said he is confident that Fazlur Rehman will not stage a sit-in.

the PPP stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah cannot give tough time as a criminal has been caught and put into jail.

He said that no one can give a tough time and routine life goes on as usual.

Ijaz Shah said that good security arrangements were made during Muharram and the purpose of his visit to Quetta was to praise the performance of security agencies. He also paid rich tribute to the martyrs of security forces and laid a floral wreath the martyrs’ graves.

The minister also handed over latest bomb disposal equipment to law enforcement agencies for preventing terrorism activities in the province.

He asserted that it is time to show solidarity with Kashmiris. He said there is a dire shortage of food and medicines in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IHK).

To a question, Ijaz Shah said Safe City Project has become a necessity for the people in the city.

He said that it is government’s top priority to provide relief to people. He said that despite inflation, the government has managed to provide relief to its people. He admitted that there is inflation, but insisted that the government is headed in right direction.

Ijaz Shah lauded the sacrifices by Frontier Corps Balochistan for elimination of terrorism and street crimes in the province.