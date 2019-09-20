tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Cantt Gymkhana moved into 2nd round of 35th M Yaseen Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after crushing Mehboob Park Gym by 4 wickets played at Model Town Ground on Wednesday morning.
Scores: Mehboob Park Gym 153/6 in 20 Overs (Moiz Khan 50, Moin Tahir 14, Kamil Anjum 12, M Rahid 30, Haris Nasir 30(no), Usman Shafiq 2/12, Faiz Rasool 2/22). Cantt Gym 154/6 in 19.3 Overs (Salman Ali 41, Afaq Shahid 36, Rana Kashif 24, Ahmed Akram 12, Usman Shafiq 12, M Sadiq 2/27, Aqib Ayub 2/22).
