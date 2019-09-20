Madr-e-Millat T20 cricket from 26th

LAHORE: The 12th Annual Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatimah Jinnah Best-of-Three T20 cricket series inaugural match will be played between Pioneer Club North Zone and Dharampura club East Zone on September 26.

The match that will start at 9.00am will be played at Ideal Park Cricket Ground Township Lahore.According to Secretary Pioneer Club Sohail Javed Butt, opening ceremony will be performed by Dr Ramzee, patron club and Anjum Shafee President Ideal Club.

The second match will start at 1.00 pm between at the same venue and umpires for the game will be Inam Ahmed and Ashraf Bhatti. Former international Umpire Rab Nawaz, President Pioneer Club will also be present at the occasion.

Next round of series will be played next month and onwards upto December. Total 8 matches will be played including final on December 25. One team each from 3 zones of Lahore will participate in annual best of 3 series organized by Pioneer Club.