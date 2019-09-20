U-19 team managements announced

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule of Under-19 domestic season 2019-20.

The three-day domestic tournament will start from October 1 in which six regions will participate according to PCB’s newly enforced domestic structure. The one-day tournament will also be played during this time.

The board has announced the team managements of all six regions.Sindh: M Masroor (Head Coach), Tahir Mahmood (Assistant Coach), Nisar Khan (Physio), Parvaiz Nabi (Trainer), M Ahsan (Analyst).

Central Punjab: Tanvir Shaukat (Head Coach), M Arshad (Assistant Coach), Zohaib Khan (Physio), Khuwaja Rohail Ali (Trainer), Mansoor Ali (Analyst).

Southern Punjab: Kamran Khan (Head Coach), Sajjad Abbasi (Assistant Coach), M Irfan (Physio), Ahmer Malik (Trainer), Hafiz Ali Hamza (Analyst).

Northern: Bilal Ahmed (Head Coach), Fahad Akram (Assistant Coach), Rehan Khan (Physio), Mujahid Shah (Trainer), Syed Afrasiyab (Analyst).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Saqib Faqir (Head Coach), Rehmat Gul (Assistant Coach), M Tahir (Physio), Fazal Wahab (Trainer), Zain-ul-Abidin (Analyst).

Baluchistan: Hussain Khosa (Head Coach), Mazhar Denari (Assistant Coach), Asad Ahmed (Physio), Ramadan Slechi (Trainer), Ahsan Ahmed (Analyst).