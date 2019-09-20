‘Youth must avail SBP’s sports facilities’

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has established top standard sports infrastructure across the province and talented youth of Punjab must utilize these sports facilities to polish their skills in their respective games; this was stated by Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh during his inspection visit of various existing sports facilities on Thursday.

Aulakh, on this occasion, directed the concerned officials and staff to maintain the valuable sports infrastructure so that potential athletes can take maximum benefit out of these sports facilities.

First of all, DG Sports Punjab visited Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium and Municipal Football Stadium in Rawalpindi. He also examined pavilion, hockey turf and floodlights at Waqar-un-Nisa Girls College and badminton, table tennis and squash courts in Liaqat Bagh Sports Complex. After observing these sports facilities, Aulakh went to Pindi Gymnasium where he witnessed various parts of grand sports facility. Aulakh also witnessed attractive gymnastic performance of young athletes at Pindi Gymnasium.

He was accompanied by Divisional Sports Officer Malik Waqar, DSO Shamas Tauhhed Abbasi and other officials during his inspection visit. Aulakh visited Sawar Muhammad Hussain Shaheed cricket stadium in Gujjar Khan.

After Gujjar Khan, DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited under-construction cricket ground at Chak Aqqa in Tehsil Dina and asked the staff concerned to complete the remaining construction work as early as possible.

Aulakh’s next destination was Sports Gymnasium in Jhelum where he examined the sports facilities thoroughly. He also planted a couple of saplings during his inspection visit under Punjab govt’s ‘Aik Basher Do Shajar’ tree plantation campaign.DSO Malik Waqar gave a detailed briefing to him about the existing sports facilities.