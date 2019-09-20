close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
September 20, 2019

Fiji unleash overseas stars against Australia

Sports

AFP
September 20, 2019

SAPPORO, Japan: Fiji coach John McKee named 12 players that ply their trade in foreign leagues to face Australia on Saturday, with many tipping the Flying Fijians as possible Rugby World Cup giant-killers. New Zealander McKee also selected three players — lock Leone Nakarawa, number eight Viliame Mata and winger Josua Tuisova — who played in the sevens teams that won gold at the Rio Olympics.

The team is led by flanker Dominiko Waqaniburotu, who plays for Pau in France’s Top 14, with fly-half Ben Volavola also based in France for Paris club Racing 92. “The team is selected 100 percent on merit and the local-based players have earned their places in the team alongside our renowned overseas-based players,” McKee told reporters.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports