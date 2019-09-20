Fiji unleash overseas stars against Australia

SAPPORO, Japan: Fiji coach John McKee named 12 players that ply their trade in foreign leagues to face Australia on Saturday, with many tipping the Flying Fijians as possible Rugby World Cup giant-killers. New Zealander McKee also selected three players — lock Leone Nakarawa, number eight Viliame Mata and winger Josua Tuisova — who played in the sevens teams that won gold at the Rio Olympics.

The team is led by flanker Dominiko Waqaniburotu, who plays for Pau in France’s Top 14, with fly-half Ben Volavola also based in France for Paris club Racing 92. “The team is selected 100 percent on merit and the local-based players have earned their places in the team alongside our renowned overseas-based players,” McKee told reporters.