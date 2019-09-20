close
Fri Sep 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2019

64 clubs to feature in OTC One-day tourney

Sports

LAHORE: Golden Star Club officials have decided to hold OTC One-day Clubs Tournament as part of its efforts to promoter raise the importance of club cricket in Lahore.

Chairman OTC and organizing committee Malik Sajjad Akbar he along with his team will do everything possible in his domain to raise Lahore cricket to the level it used to be enjoying in the past. He pointed out that Lahore has given Pakistan cricketers like from Abdul Hafeez Kardar to Babar Azam and Imamul Haq. “We have decided to revive club cricket in Lahore and collaborating with Golden Star Club a tournament of top 64 clubs of all three zone of city is going to be organized later this year,” he added.

