All-rounder completes 350 T20 matches: Malik helps Guyana maintain CPL record

GUYANA: Shoaib Malik hit the sweet spot between batsmanship and captaincy on Wednesday night at Sabina Park, extending Guyana Amazon Warriors’ winning start to a fifth game with a crushing 81-run defeat of hosts Jamaica Tallawahs.

Malik applied the finishing touches to a dominating batting effort, his unbeaten 37-ball 67 taking Guyana to 218 before tactically outsmarting the Tallawahs top-order with eight overs of relentless spin.

Malik’s only misstep, on an otherwise blemish-free day in the office, was when he called wrong at the Toss. But his team made the most of being asked to bat as Shimron Hetmyer and Brandon King offset the early loss of Chandrapaul Hemraj with clean hitting. In eight overs, Guyana raced away to 74 before Hetmyer’s 25-ball knock of 44 was ended by Dwayne Smith.

Malik, the new batsman, ensured there was no loss of momentum as he joined King for another rapid partnership. While King alternated between block or six (he hit half a dozen maximums) Malik brought his famed street-smartness to the partnership, using the late cut past short third-man to excellent effect. Even after King’s dismissal, the batsmen that followed - Nicholas Pooran (20 off 11) and Sherfane Rutherford (15 off 6) - combined with Malik to propel the total well past the now-customary (for this season) 200 mark.

Brief scores: Guyana Amazon Warriors 218/6 in 20 overs (Shoaib Malik 67*, Brandon King 59; Andre Russell 2-35) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 137 in 17.3 overs (Andre Russell 40; Keemo Paul 3-34, Imran Tahir 2-21) by 81 runs. —Agencies

Our correspondent adds: Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik in his career span of 14 years played his 350th T20 match at the Sabina Park stadium.

Malik is captain for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the 7th edition of the Caribbean Premier League, who are undefeated in the tournament so far. Shoaib’s first T20 game took place in 2005, where he led the Sialkot Stallions.

111 of these 350 games have been played for his national team, where he averages 30+ striking at 124. 0 of the 7 50’s he has scored in the T20i format have come in losses. He has also taken 28 wickets in the format, at an economy rate of 7.

The Pakistani all-rounder was part of the 2009 T20 World Cup winning team from Pakistan. He was also part of the most recent T20 World Cup, where he averaged 96 with the bat, striking at 165. Shoaib made his comeback to the national team in 2015, and since has averaged 40.75 in the format striking at 141. In the same period, he has also been adjudged man of the match on three occasions.

In addition to his individual performances, as a T20 captain, Shoaib holds the record of captaining a team to most consecutive T20 wins. During the 2006-2010 period, the Sialkot Stallions were unbeaten over a 25 game win streak. The next best streak is at 15 wins.