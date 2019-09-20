67 athletes to get monthly stipend

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) has sanctioned the monthly stipend for 67 former athletes and players who earned the name and brought laurels for the country in the field of sports.

Ten more names were added to the list of 57 for the monthly stipend that was approved last year. Only on Thursday Ministry has finally given go ahead to give meager Rs five thousand each as monthly stipend to former players or their widows.

“Though the amount is too meager, yet it is an effort to recognize the services of all those leading athletes who have brought laurels for the country on sports front. The initiative was taken last year and it took a few months for getting it approved from all quarters,” one of the Ministry officials when contacted said. He confirmed that ten more names were added to the list of 57. “The list included ten new names who would be getting the stipend from October this year.”

“Following the sanction from the Ministry of IPC, all 57 athletes will get whole year of balance starting from next month. As soon as we receive the amount, we start giving the whole year stipend to 57 athletes who were named on the list last year. More than Rs 60 thousand each will be given to these athletes.”

The Ministry official said that monthly stipend to these players and athletes could well be increased in future. “Depending on the available finances, the monthly amount for these athletes could well be increased in future.”