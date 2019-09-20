Dibaba out of World Athletics

PARIS: Genzebe Dibaba, the 2015 champion and world record holder in the women’s 1, 500 metres, will miss the World Athletics Championships due to a foot injury, Ethiopian said on Instagram.

Dibaba, 28, who won the world title in Beijing in 2015 and set the global best of 3min 50:07sec over the distance the same year, is suffering from a partial rupture to a ligament in her right heel which she suffered during the Zurich Diamond League meeting last month.